Reclamation of Xanthros Playtest update for 14 May 2024

Second update to Playtest!

14 May 2024

2nd update, has :
Added more resolutions.
If you try to leave base and have less towers setup than known displays a prompt (know 3 towers and only have 1 setup for example)
Changed Colors of artifacts in descriptions to emphasize hovering to read effects.
Moved Soldier to first slot in new characters as his helps the most for new players.
Increased Frost tower mastery.

Bugfixes :
Fixed mastery so that if it doesnt change the percent will display correctly.

New models:
Healer.
Burrower.

