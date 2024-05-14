- Content: Added the Function of "Change Initial Skill".
- Content: Added Hitori's victory achievements. Added the achievement "Spell Omnipotence". Completing an achievement will unlock a corresponding ability to Power Up.
- Content: New Power Up: Banish Spells. You can choose the spells you don't like from the Spell Encyclopedia in the main menu. The selected spells will not appear in battle.
- Content: New Artifacts: "Bleach", "Isabella", "Chrome", "Chloranthy", "Momoko", "Onepiece", "Silver Serpent"
- Content: Added Tarot cards: "Fool", "Chariot".
- BUG: Fixed a bug that some sound effects did not change volume after adjusting the sound volume in battle scenes!
- BUG: Fixed a bug that some talents combining could not appear! For example, after learning "Burning Bullets", "Electrostatic Repulsion" may not appear in the talent pool.
- BUG: Fixed a bug that "Thor" might not spawn derivatives!
- Balance: Increased the damage of the "Necklace" and changed the maximum level of the "Necklace" from 8 to 5, making it easier to evolve!
Etaine: Magic Survivor update for 14 May 2024
Updated list (2024/05/14)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
