Etaine: Magic Survivor update for 14 May 2024

Updated list (2024/05/14)

  • Content: Added the Function of "Change Initial Skill".
  • Content: Added Hitori's victory achievements. Added the achievement "Spell Omnipotence". Completing an achievement will unlock a corresponding ability to Power Up.
  • Content: New Power Up: Banish Spells. You can choose the spells you don't like from the Spell Encyclopedia in the main menu. The selected spells will not appear in battle.
  • Content: New Artifacts: "Bleach", "Isabella", "Chrome", "Chloranthy", "Momoko", "Onepiece", "Silver Serpent"
  • Content: Added Tarot cards: "Fool", "Chariot".
  • BUG: Fixed a bug that some sound effects did not change volume after adjusting the sound volume in battle scenes!
  • BUG: Fixed a bug that some talents combining could not appear! For example, after learning "Burning Bullets", "Electrostatic Repulsion" may not appear in the talent pool.
  • BUG: Fixed a bug that "Thor" might not spawn derivatives!
  • Balance: Increased the damage of the "Necklace" and changed the maximum level of the "Necklace" from 8 to 5, making it easier to evolve!

