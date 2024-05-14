The mage’s Ice Shard ability now spawns a stream of Ice Shards until the key is released
Fixed an issue where you wouldn’t hear hit sounds if another character hit something
Fixed an issue where requesting max level in fight club wouldn’t give you any item upgrades to choose from
Fixed an issue where helmets were being shown after Rogue’s stealth even if you chose to hide them from the menu
Fixed an issue where hair was being shown after Rogue’s stealth if they had a helmet on
Fixed an issue where the green party indicator was being shown in the Fight Club
Fixed an issue where abilities would trigger while typing in a match
Myth & Mirage Playtest update for 14 May 2024
Playtest Patch #1
Changed files in this update