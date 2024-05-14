Playtest Patch #1

The mage’s Ice Shard ability now spawns a stream of Ice Shards until the key is released

Fixed an issue where you wouldn’t hear hit sounds if another character hit something

Fixed an issue where requesting max level in fight club wouldn’t give you any item upgrades to choose from

Fixed an issue where helmets were being shown after Rogue’s stealth even if you chose to hide them from the menu

Fixed an issue where hair was being shown after Rogue’s stealth if they had a helmet on

Fixed an issue where the green party indicator was being shown in the Fight Club

Fixed an issue where abilities would trigger while typing in a match