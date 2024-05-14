 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Myth & Mirage Playtest update for 14 May 2024

Playtest Patch #1

Share · View all patches · Build 14359316 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 09:09:40 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The mage’s Ice Shard ability now spawns a stream of Ice Shards until the key is released
Fixed an issue where you wouldn’t hear hit sounds if another character hit something
Fixed an issue where requesting max level in fight club wouldn’t give you any item upgrades to choose from
Fixed an issue where helmets were being shown after Rogue’s stealth even if you chose to hide them from the menu
Fixed an issue where hair was being shown after Rogue’s stealth if they had a helmet on
Fixed an issue where the green party indicator was being shown in the Fight Club
Fixed an issue where abilities would trigger while typing in a match

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2980161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link