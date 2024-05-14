Open Mod 2024.2.13 [14-May-2024]

Share · View all patches · Build 14359292 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Fixes:

-fixed a major game breaking issue that has been bothering us for a while where sometimes the player would be left hanging in the shooting range and not be loaded into the map, forcing the player to join the room again

-fixed a major issue where the menu fading would sometimes hang between menus

-fixed an issue where the walk and sprint animation speed would be too fast for the non-master client (host) when looking at a bot walking or sprinting

-fixed an issue where the laser line would sometimes not point straight

-fixed an issue where if a bot went near a door the interaction message “press [F] to: “ will appear for our player

-fixed an issue where sometimes the weapon would think the bullet fired is an obstacle and would play the weapon up animation

Added/Changed:

-major changes to the ragdoll creation, now the ragdolls are much more realistic

-various bug fixes, improvements and optimization

-increased the size of the laser point and the intensity of the laser line

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around