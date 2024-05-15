Lucky Island Update v0.7.0



Lucky Island Version Update - Early Access Version

Updated Version: v0.7.0

Early Access Version Update

Dear Lucky Island Players,

We are thrilled to announce that the Early Access Version 0.7.0 is now officially released! This update includes some important fixes and exciting new features. In this version, we have listened to player feedback and focused on enhancing the gaming experience to present a more perfect world of Lucky Island.

Key Updates:

Bug Fixes: We have addressed a series of bugs found in the game, including issues affecting gameplay smoothness and stability. Now, you can enjoy a smoother gaming experience!

Added Japanese Support: In order to allow more players to enjoy the fun of Lucky Island, we have specially added Japanese support. Now, players from Japan can easily immerse themselves in the game!

STEAM Achievement System: We are delighted to announce that Lucky Island has now joined the STEAM Achievement System! By achieving various challenges and goals, you will be able to unlock various interesting achievements, showcasing your gaming skills!

Final Version of Early Access:

This is also the final version of the Early Access, and we will officially launch the game within the next month! With the arrival of the official version, we will adjust the price. Therefore, we encourage all players to take advantage of this opportunity to join the ranks of Lucky Island at a discounted price and experience the fun of the game!

Thank you to all players for your continued support and feedback! We will continue to work hard to present you with a more perfect and enriching gaming world. Please continue to follow our updates and look forward to the arrival of the official version of Lucky Island!

Wishing you lots of happiness and surprises in your adventure on Lucky Island!

Best Regards,

Lucky Island Team