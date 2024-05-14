Black Ink 2023.5

Share · View all patches · Build 14359134 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Nice Update Including Symmetry and DomainWrap Operators

What's New

Watch the update video here:

New Features and Improvements

Symmetry Operator: One of the most requested features is now available. Create intricate symmetrical patterns effortlessly. Mirror along the X or Y axis for stunning repetitive designs.

DomainWrap Operator: Ideal for creating seamlessly tiling textures. This operator folds any texture onto itself, blending layers to ensure perfect tiling without visible seams.

Tiling Operator: We've fixed and enhanced the Tiling operator, which previously could generate 'holes' on loops. This issue has been resolved, ensuring smooth and continuous tiling.

Non-Destructive and Real-Time Updates

All changes are non-destructive and update in real-time. You can always tweak parameters and effect areas as needed.

For a detailed list of bug fixes, improvements, and new features, check out our ChangeLog.