Black Ink 2023.5

Nice Update Including Symmetry and DomainWrap Operators
What's New
Watch the update video here:
New Features and Improvements
Symmetry Operator: One of the most requested features is now available. Create intricate symmetrical patterns effortlessly. Mirror along the X or Y axis for stunning repetitive designs.
DomainWrap Operator: Ideal for creating seamlessly tiling textures. This operator folds any texture onto itself, blending layers to ensure perfect tiling without visible seams.
Tiling Operator: We've fixed and enhanced the Tiling operator, which previously could generate 'holes' on loops. This issue has been resolved, ensuring smooth and continuous tiling.
Non-Destructive and Real-Time Updates
All changes are non-destructive and update in real-time. You can always tweak parameters and effect areas as needed.
For a detailed list of bug fixes, improvements, and new features, check out our ChangeLog.
Changed files in this update