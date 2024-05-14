Patch notes for Version 0.2.1

0.2.1 includes mainly bug fixes.
- Key bindings now work in main menu as well as in game.
- Sprinting and dodging at the same time no longer causes the player to get stuck in sprinting mode.
- Traps and banner now work correctly on both server and clients after death.
- Settings changes in main menu no longer cause camera rotation speed to drop down to zero
- Collider fixes to prevent the player from hovering above ground
- dodge roll can no longer be abused and being able to clip through water should not be possible anymore
