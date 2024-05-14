 Skip to content

Goblin's Die Playtest update for 14 May 2024

Patch notes for Version 0.2.1

0.2.1 includes mainly bug fixes.

  • Key bindings now work in main menu as well as in game.
  • Sprinting and dodging at the same time no longer causes the player to get stuck in sprinting mode.
  • Traps and banner now work correctly on both server and clients after death.
  • Settings changes in main menu no longer cause camera rotation speed to drop down to zero
  • Collider fixes to prevent the player from hovering above ground
  • dodge roll can no longer be abused and being able to clip through water should not be possible anymore

