🏰 Patch 1.01 🏰

Hi Community,
Thank you for your love & support to Fabledom 1.0. Here are the patch notes 1.01 which mainly focuses on fixing visual issues.
Fixes
- Can no longer use keyboard inputs during wedding video cutscene.
- Fixed all friends achievement
- Fixed so prismatic liquid now shows in production controls UI
- Fixed achievement "Popular"
- Fixed issues with Farrah's feast
- Fixed wooden walls can be upgraded while mounted
- Fixed resurrecting soldiers counting as training soldiers in some quests
- Fixed tutorial text-boxes staying on screen in pause menu
- Fixed quest "Farrah's challenge", now counts all buildings
- Fixed issue where Strategic council wouldn't work for newly spawned trolls
- Fixed camera flickering when moving with mouse outside map
- Fixed balloons not being covered in snow
- Fixed/Updated water colors
- Fixed waterfall would turn white on winter
- Fixed iron deposit would turn white on winter
- Fixed issue where tutorial focus rings would not disappear
- Removed references to early access from some localization
- Fixed the issue where the tutorial's circle indicating that player can buy territories wasn't removed
after completing the tutorial
Balancing
- Now allows peasants to work in prismatic liquid extractor
- Embassy now lets you lock resources like in granary and stockpile
- Added Health regen to trolls
- Minor balancing to Military ranking world event
- Added grapes / juice to town shops
- Added extra storage amount to flower farm
- Noble world events will now trigger slightly more often
- Added a coin option to the wicked sisters world event
- Small balancing of different hats
- Pawnbroker loan "Family Money" is now a bit less expensive
- Added rewards to Farrah's request quests
Known issue
- Trolls camps will be bugged when you reach a fortification level higher than 10. (it should be fixed in the upcoming patch)
For feedback, bugs and suggestions, join our Discord and discuss with the developers!
Thank you and we wish you live happily ever after in the realm of Fabledom. 🏰
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1651560/Fabledom/
Join our Community
Grenaa Games Discord
Grenaa Games X
Dear Villagers X
Dear Villagers Discord
Dear Villagers Newsletter
[Dear Villagers Steam ](store.steampowered.com/publisher/Dear-Villagers)
Dear Villagers YouTube
[Dear Villagers TikTok](tiktok.com/@dearvillagers)
[Dear Villagers Instagram](instagram.com/DearVillagers)
[Dear Villagers Facebook](facebook.com/DearVillagers/)
Changed files in this update