🏰 Patch 1.01 🏰

Share · View all patches · Build 14359026 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 14:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Hi Community,

Thank you for your love & support to Fabledom 1.0. Here are the patch notes 1.01 which mainly focuses on fixing visual issues.

Fixes

Can no longer use keyboard inputs during wedding video cutscene.

Fixed all friends achievement

Fixed so prismatic liquid now shows in production controls UI

Fixed achievement "Popular"

Fixed issues with Farrah's feast

Fixed wooden walls can be upgraded while mounted

Fixed resurrecting soldiers counting as training soldiers in some quests

Fixed tutorial text-boxes staying on screen in pause menu

Fixed quest "Farrah's challenge", now counts all buildings

Fixed issue where Strategic council wouldn't work for newly spawned trolls

Fixed camera flickering when moving with mouse outside map

Fixed balloons not being covered in snow

Fixed/Updated water colors

Fixed waterfall would turn white on winter

Fixed iron deposit would turn white on winter

Fixed issue where tutorial focus rings would not disappear

Removed references to early access from some localization

Fixed the issue where the tutorial's circle indicating that player can buy territories wasn't removed

after completing the tutorial

Balancing

Now allows peasants to work in prismatic liquid extractor

Embassy now lets you lock resources like in granary and stockpile

Added Health regen to trolls

Minor balancing to Military ranking world event

Added grapes / juice to town shops

Added extra storage amount to flower farm

Noble world events will now trigger slightly more often

Added a coin option to the wicked sisters world event

Small balancing of different hats

Pawnbroker loan "Family Money" is now a bit less expensive

Added rewards to Farrah's request quests

Known issue

Trolls camps will be bugged when you reach a fortification level higher than 10. (it should be fixed in the upcoming patch)

For feedback, bugs and suggestions, join our Discord and discuss with the developers!

Thank you and we wish you live happily ever after in the realm of Fabledom. 🏰

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1651560/Fabledom/

Join our Community

Grenaa Games X

Dear Villagers X

Dear Villagers Discord

Dear Villagers Newsletter

[Dear Villagers Steam ](store.steampowered.com/publisher/Dear-Villagers)

Dear Villagers YouTube

[Dear Villagers TikTok](tiktok.com/@dearvillagers)

[Dear Villagers Instagram](instagram.com/DearVillagers)

[Dear Villagers Facebook](facebook.com/DearVillagers/)