Mutagenic update for 14 May 2024

Patch Update for 0.6.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14358740 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 07:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch tonight updating 0.6.2:

Buff base item drop rate: 1.5% -> 2.5%
300% Increased chance for Uniques.
100% Increased chance for drop only mods.

Cheers!

