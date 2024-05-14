 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Random Legion update for 14 May 2024

Hello players, this is a small fix patch that has now been updated

Share · View all patches · Build 14358713 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 08:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

① Reduced the total number of enemy units in the late game on Endless difficulty and increased the total strength of enemy units.
② Reduced the number of damage numbers displayed, reducing the likelihood that the host may get stuck in late game levels.
③ Fixed several known issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2749351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link