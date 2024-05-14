① Reduced the total number of enemy units in the late game on Endless difficulty and increased the total strength of enemy units.
② Reduced the number of damage numbers displayed, reducing the likelihood that the host may get stuck in late game levels.
③ Fixed several known issues.
Random Legion update for 14 May 2024
Hello players, this is a small fix patch that has now been updated
