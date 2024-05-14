• [new] Guide added for new players, suggesting what to do next.
• [tune] Event strength is adjusted based on the player's actual modules, taking into account their potential usage.
• [tune] Subspace License expiration no longer sends empty slots by mail (turns out no one wants empty slots).
• [tune] Subspace License updated to use monthly terms, with adjusted pricing and mail rewards. Custom prices are available for eight supported currencies; all others are converted from USD/EUR via Steam.
• [tune] Improved selection by giving top elements in the Z-axis higher priority.
• [tune] Events will now ensure a portal is present if the event has been completed.
• [tune] Event synchronization improved after completion.
• [tune] Adjusted ping settings (with a tooltip explanation) and the pinned UI.
• [fix] Defense experience is now properly gained, @PlagueDr, @Sakuya.
• [fix] Ships auto-repair again if not engaged in combat, but a target is still acquired.
• [fix] Invalid weapons are now ignored, resulting in almost no damage, @fwafeq.
Subspace Discovery update for 14 May 2024
v0.12.03 - 2024-05-14
• [new] Guide added for new players, suggesting what to do next.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update