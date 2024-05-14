v0.12.03 - 2024-05-14

• [new] Guide added for new players, suggesting what to do next.

• [tune] Event strength is adjusted based on the player's actual modules, taking into account their potential usage.

• [tune] Subspace License expiration no longer sends empty slots by mail (turns out no one wants empty slots).

• [tune] Subspace License updated to use monthly terms, with adjusted pricing and mail rewards. Custom prices are available for eight supported currencies; all others are converted from USD/EUR via Steam.

• [tune] Improved selection by giving top elements in the Z-axis higher priority.

• [tune] Events will now ensure a portal is present if the event has been completed.

• [tune] Event synchronization improved after completion.

• [tune] Adjusted ping settings (with a tooltip explanation) and the pinned UI.

• [fix] Defense experience is now properly gained, @PlagueDr, @Sakuya.

• [fix] Ships auto-repair again if not engaged in combat, but a target is still acquired.

• [fix] Invalid weapons are now ignored, resulting in almost no damage, @fwafeq.