 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Repetendium update for 14 May 2024

Update 0.202 - Tutorial finally.. and hats !?

Share · View all patches · Build 14358557 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 06:52:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Checking a few more smaller things off the list here before the next larger biome/character update :)

Changes

  • The game finally has a 'proper' tutorial, better late than never right ??
  • Couple new achievements related to the tutorial
  • There is now an ingame achievement tracker
  • All achievements now have an ingame cosmetic reward
  • You can choose from your unlocked achievement rewards on the character select screen
  • When leveling up you now knockback nearby enemies in a blast of light (certain updates in a future patch will empower/change this)
  • The Shopkeeper no longer provides a shield for the player while shopping
  • The bleed from razors edge now lasts 12 seconds (up from 6) and stacks an unlimited amount of times

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the turret with tracker mod from firing
  • Fixed a bug that caused the chain reaction item to not mine all crystals
  • Fixed a bug that could allow bosses to spawn outside the playable area of the map and become stuck
  • Fixed a bug that could crash the game when picking a random weapon/ability
  • Fixed a bug that could very rarely crash the game when certain enemies collided
  • Fixed a bug where certain enemies would stick around after dying
  • Maybe fixed the dreaded crash to desktop bug (it is a bug within gamemaker itself) ??!?

Changed files in this update

Depot 2055501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link