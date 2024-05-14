Update 0.202 - Tutorial finally.. and hats !?

Checking a few more smaller things off the list here before the next larger biome/character update :)
Changes
- The game finally has a 'proper' tutorial, better late than never right ??
- Couple new achievements related to the tutorial
- There is now an ingame achievement tracker
- All achievements now have an ingame cosmetic reward
- You can choose from your unlocked achievement rewards on the character select screen
- When leveling up you now knockback nearby enemies in a blast of light (certain updates in a future patch will empower/change this)
- The Shopkeeper no longer provides a shield for the player while shopping
- The bleed from razors edge now lasts 12 seconds (up from 6) and stacks an unlimited amount of times
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented the turret with tracker mod from firing
- Fixed a bug that caused the chain reaction item to not mine all crystals
- Fixed a bug that could allow bosses to spawn outside the playable area of the map and become stuck
- Fixed a bug that could crash the game when picking a random weapon/ability
- Fixed a bug that could very rarely crash the game when certain enemies collided
- Fixed a bug where certain enemies would stick around after dying
- Maybe fixed the dreaded crash to desktop bug (it is a bug within gamemaker itself) ??!?
