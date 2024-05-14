Update 0.58.1

Good day, fighters!

As You may know, after the release of update 0.57.17 our team has been focusing on the major update 0.58, which includes a huge number of changes, and will also introduce a new PvP-location "Foothills", work on which is still going very active.

During this time we have made a huge number of changes to the game, so our plans for the near future are as follows.

The development of the 0.58 branch starts with the 0.58.1 update, which brings a huge number of important changes that affect gameplay and balance. Since there are really a lot of changes, we are sure that first of all it is necessary to debug all these changes and make sure that everything works stably.

After that, we plan to release an update with the location "Foothills". This location will represent not only a new landscape for faction battles but also a new game mechanics of capturing roadblocks, which will be different from those mechanics that you have met before in our game - yes, yes, the capturing will take place in a new way. All these works are being done according to the plans we announced earlier, and at the moment we don't see any serious reasons for changes in the timeline - we expect the location to be released by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Well, now it's time to check out the list of changes that start the branch 0.58 development. Let's go!

New game features

Added new equipment: target designator. Target designators can be placed in the 3rd and 4th slots of the character's equipment. When the corresponding key is pressed, all players in the group who are in the same location as the sender will get a target marker with a distance designation. Sending out the markers consumes battery power. Discharging depends on the number of group members who received the maker. The device requires faction and is available for purchase in the Big Village, Canyon, Testing Grounds, and Tunnels locations.

The target designator markers are displayed in the group list, next to the character's name.

Added new equipment: walkie-talkie. The walkie-talkie allows you to communicate by voice with players in a group with the walkie-talkie sound effect. It works also between locations and is available for purchase in the locations "Big Village", "Tunnels", "Canyon", "Coast" and "Testing Ground".

Now, if your teammate in the group has been killed, you will see the marker of the place of his death on the screen. Thus you will understand where he was killed.

Group markers and group member identification stick to the edges of the screen if they are not in the line of sight.



New sandbags have been added to the game, which can be installed in the "Canyon" location and the upcoming "Foothills" location. The bags are installed and repaired with a shovel. Several players can take part in the repair and installation of bags. Since the installation of bags has been greatly simplified, it was decided that the bags do not need to be saved in the state of the location and they will be deleted after a server restart. Also, these bags will self-destruct over time. You can buy them from merchants in the location "Canyon" and "Foothills".

Players can now quickly get off a motorcycle. If done at speed, the character may take damage, but it is much faster than a full stop and get-off.

Players can now use medical kits and healing stimulants while riding a motorcycle.

Engineers now receive notifications of low battery and destruction of their equipment (MRP, MHP, and jammers).

Now recon drones are created not by quest, but on rigs in the location “Testing Ground”. The quest “Faction Order” is required for production. Those players who have completed this quest before do not need to do it again. Also, drone creation now does not require “Faction Arsenal 2”, but it does require clan level 5.

The “self-destruct” mode of the Recon Drone has been replaced with the “kamikaze” mode. In this mode, the drone dives to the designated target at a higher speed, but without the ability to adjust the flight.

Drone Power Module, Drone Navigation Module, and Drone CPU can now be put up for commission.

Stationary machine guns have been improved: firing them now looks more interesting, and their scatter and increased damage allow for better suppression of the enemy.

Stationary machine guns can now be reloaded through the inventory while in use.

Weapons and armor

Added new level 35 pistol - “Udav” in 9x21 caliber. It has an excellent rate of fire, and magazine capacity, as well as a very good armor-piercing ability. This pistol will be useful in PVP as a short-range weapon. The ability to create 9x21 M1 ammo has been added to the recipes. The pistol and ammo, as well as the GSL-02 silencer, can be purchased from traders in the “Canyon” and “Testing Ground” locations. The in-game store has added “Udav” pistol painted into “snake-style” skin, because “Udav” means boa. The pistol is sold as a kit with a silencer and scope. This pistol will not be sold all the time and only for a limited time.

The ballistics of the weapon has been redesigned. It became more similar to what players are used to seeing in other games: if a weapon is designed for close combat, it will be effective only in close distance, and if it is designed for long-range combat, it will be effective at long distances. Thus, the class of weapons in the game has become more pronounced. For example, now shooting from pistols or shotguns at 200-300 meters becomes ineffective: bullets fall fast enough, and lose their energy (and damage) depending on the distance.

Breath holding is now more effective at stabilizing the aiming swing.

Fixed an issue that caused firing damage to not decrease depending on distance.

The spread of all weapons has become more comfortable for the game. Separately emphasize that the influence of recoil and frequency of single shots remained, but now it is more predictable.

The armor penetration of such pistols as Glock 17, Springfield and GSh-18 has been increased.

GSh-18 can now be fitted with Point-X sight and GSL-01 silencer.

Slightly reduced the accuracy of 12 Caliber bullets.

Now 12-gauge shots do not have an additional multiplier (bonus) to damage and armor-piercing in PVE, and also removed an additional multiplier for drone damage. The Miner class can handle PVE content well without additional help.

Switching to the pistol from any other weapon is now 50% faster, so you can get the pistol faster than switching to another primary weapon.

SL silencers now reduce damage by 15% instead of 20%.

Silencers now almost always hide tracers. This has a positive effect on the stealth effect.

Players can now always see their own tracers when firing through a scope (even if a silencer is used), to make it easier to correct their shooting, especially at long ranges.

The maximum number of explosives in a location that can be set by an engineer is now 10 (total for MON-50 and “Burdock”).

Fixed a bug that caused the total number of MON-50 mines and “Burdock” explosives installed in a location to be incorrectly displayed.

Mines MON-50 and “Burdock” now have one common counter of the installed explosives on the location.

Mines MON-50 and “Burdock” can now be dropped when a character dies.

Shooting at MON-50 mines can now lead to the following results: the mine will explode, the mine will be destroyed without exploding, or nothing will happen. Thus, players now have a chance to clear the mine with a shot without exploding, but at the same time, the mine has a chance to survive an additional shot.

M1 helmets of both factions are now medium armor class.

Armor, especially heavy armor, now reduces a character's movement speed more severely.

Quick grenade throw has been improved.



The reticle of the KITE-2 sight has been redesigned. It is now more convenient to use this sight.

The PO-1 reticle became identical to the PO-2 reticle.

The PO-3 reticle has received additional divisions.

Fixed a bug that caused the scope to swing harder than necessary at high FPS.

Improved bullet hit particles on surfaces (ground, rocks, wood, metal).

Now your aiming will not be “swing harder” as much if you get a hit while you are aiming.

Axes and bats are now displayed behind the character's back if they are assigned to the first slot.

Other changes

Monster spawn is now always disabled during roadblocks capture on all PvP locations. All monsters that are out of the player's line of sight or far away from the players will die automatically at the time of the start of a roadblock capture. Those monsters that were visible to the players at the time of the start of the capturing or were in range will remain alive until the players themselves kill them.

Added new animations of emotion: “Rock” and “Django”.

Fixed a bug that caused graphics settings to be incorrectly applied (or reset).

Invulnerability on revival on MRP is now no longer than 1 second.

Fixed a bug that was causing glare to appear on collimators.

The miner’s “Hustler” skill now works more correctly.

Improved interface of the control settings menu.

In the game settings, in the “Interface” section, a new option has been added: selecting simplified damage identification. Now you will be able to choose a “hit-marker” in the form of a crosshair or use the usual damage identification with damage information.

FPS in the main menu is limited to 60 frames, and VSync is forced to be activated. This is to reduce resource consumption while the player is in the main menu. In general, we recommend using similar settings while playing the game.

Optimization of some on-screen widgets has been performed.

Improved the light in the weapon painting interface.

Fixed an issue that caused the number of particles and sounds when hit with 12 Caliber shots to be many times greater in third-person than it actually should be. This could cause performance and stability issues when a lot of miners are gathered at an event.

Fixed a stone in sector C6-3 in the location “Canyon”, in which it was possible to install equipment.

Fixed design issues in the locations “Solnechniy Outskirts”, “Coast”, “Exclusion Zone” and “ The Big Village”.

Improved lighting in tunnels with bandits in the location “Testing Ground”.

Healing grenades can now drop when a character dies.

Slightly revised the chances of dropping loot from phalanxes and drones.

Arenas now have their own simplified character identification.

Added POSP scopes in paid coloring to the in-game store.

Improved caching of game files. For users with sufficient RAM, we recommend using the “Use caching for game assets” option in the game settings.

Please update client of the game,

Your WTLOnline Team