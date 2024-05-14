Hi everyone!

With today's update you will also be able to play Samuza while not connected to the internet.

Offline mode

We tried to make the online and offline experience as similar as possible for those playing on devices that are not necessarily always connected to the internet, such as laptops or the Steam Deck.

Some game features still require internet access in order to use, check below for more information.

2P Story mode

A 2P story option has been added under the 2P menu. This will allow you to continue/play the story mode either in singleplay or with 2P.

What can I not do while offline?

As mentioned above, some game modes require internet access in order to use.

These are the Endless and Versus modes for singleplay and 2P. These modes use exclusively user-made levels which are not playable while offline, since the necessary level data cannot be obtained.

The level Search screen in singleplay and 2P is also not available for the same reason.

The character Shop where you get new skins with ingame currency is also not available while offline.

In the Creator mode, you will not be able to Upload levels to the server while in offline mode.

A warning screen will be shown if you try to acccess any online exclusive feature while offline.

What can I do while offline?

If you start the game while not connected to the internet you should see a new confirmation screen. You will have the option to retry the login process or start the game in Offline mode.

Choosing to start in offline mode will disable some of the game features. While playing in offline mode, an [OFFLINE] text will be displayed on the top right corner in the main menu.

You will have access to the Story and Creator modes.

Story progression and story item unlocks will carryover between online and offline modes.

Although you cannot access the character Shop, already obtained skins will still be available in the character Change screen.

In the Creator mode you will be able to start or load any levels in your saved data. Levels being worked on in the Creator mode are stored locally and will be available either in online or offline modes.

For existing players

Adding a completely offline mode required a rework not only to some game systems, but also to the game's save data itself.

The game will try to convert your existing save data to the new format automatically. This will happen the first time you play the game(after the update) while connected to the internet.

If you update the game and immediatelly try to play without an internet connection, the game will not be able to convert your save data and an error message will be shown.

Once you have started the game with an internet connection and your save data has been converted, you should be able to play with and without an internet connection.

Let us know if you encounter any issues in this process.