[IMPORTANT] Known Issue: Unable to proceed Steps 280 or higher in TaimaFive VR

Thank you for playing Action Taimanin.

After the maintenance on May 7, 2024, it has been confirmed that an error occured when clearing Steps 280 or higher in TaimaFive VR, making further progress impossible.

Therefore, we have prepared the following temporary measures:

[Until the maintenance on May 21, 2024]

Commanders who have experienced this issue so far can contact Customer Support to lower the progress level in TaimaFive VR, which will allow you to play again.

(However, please note that clearing higher steps may result in the same error, so it is recommended to play below step 280.)

[After the maintenance on May 21, 2024]

As a temporary measure we will set the highest playable step as 280 in TaimaFive VR.

This issue will be resolved during the maintenance on June 4, 2024.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Thank you.