Patch #42 Video calling, remote display sharing, audio improvements, and more

Hi mtionauts! 🎉 We have some awesome updates and improvements in this patch.

Video and display sharing with friends

With this update, we introduce video and display sharing with friends. Not only can you send audio and VMC data, but now you can also share any display in your space with someone else. This could be anything inside your clubhouse: an image, video, camera feed, desktop capture, or more! Being creative with others just got that much better.

Change Log

✨ New Features

Video and Display Sharing : we added a whole new way to collaborate and engage with friends inside mtion. Share your video, displays, images, or screen capture with your friends.

Save on Application Disconnect: Never lose your progress again! Your work will now be automatically saved if the application disconnects, ensuring you can pick up right where you left off.

🌟Improvements

Updated shaders : Tweaked support for shaders. Expanded improvements for standard and AutoDesk interactive shaders.

Video Display Rendering Fix: We've addressed issues with video display rendering, resulting in smoother and more reliable video playback.

🚀 Technical Enhancements

Consolidated WebSocket Connections : We've streamlined our WebSocket connections, improving the overall stability and performance of the application.

Refactored Connections: We refined connection handling processes inside the node graph, enhancing the efficiency and reliability across the board.

🎬 Audio Improvements

Audio Improvements: Experience better audio quality and performance. We tweaked the algorithm to better handle disconnects and bad connections

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. We are committed to providing the best possible experience with Mtion Studio, and your input is invaluable to us. Update to Version 0.41.1f1 today and enjoy these fantastic new features and improvements!

Happy creating!