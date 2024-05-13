PATCH 0.9.1 - A MORE POWERFUL DEVICE

Share · View all patches · Build 14357894 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 08:33:09 UTC by Wendy

NEW MAGNUS LEVEL

This patch introduces Magnus - Beta Sector, which holds some fun surprises and unique challenges.

NEW DEVICE CHOICES

Two new unlockable slots have been added to The Device. In addition, the STEEL OR GLASS and STRATEGIC DAMAGE slots were each given a 3rd option.

ELEMENT UNLOCKING

New players and new player slots now unlock 5 of the 8 known elements in a randomized order. This introduces elements and new abilities gradually, and provides an improved sense of progression and discovery for new players.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Quitting the game: There is now, officially, the option to quit and save progress from the start of the current level. Alternatively, you can abandon the run.

Magnus - Alpha Sector: Fixed large lag spikes that could occur during platform raising and lowering.

Updated visuals for player effect cards, making them easier to read. Added visual effect cards for all drop effects. Even instant effects display cards for a few seconds, providing clarity to what each drop does.

Added visual effect to hands when the cast rate is temporarily boosted.

Various audio improvements.

Improved random music track selection to ensure that the tracks played at the end of the prior run are not immediately selected for a new run.

Resuming runs now keeps the same music track selection for the resumed world.

Some revisions to the Hammerhead and Overlord boss sequences.

Added additional challenge mode achievements.

Added support for resolution ratios narrower than 16:9.

The Black Pool is now available in Spanish! If you would like to help with the game being available in your native language, please reach out on our discord!

Updated instant cooldown effects to also refresh channeling pools.

Shocking Current: Increased base channel time from 4 to 6 seconds, increased the full regen time from 12 to 14 seconds.

Cross The Streams: Increased the time it takes to full charge up from 2 to 3 seconds.

Updated to the “Friends dash on team kill” device option to give an instant cooldown on the NEXT dash, rather than only giving an instant cooldown on dash if it was currently on cooldown.

Icelands Boss (The Spire): Added divider walls to make hopping between buttons more challenging.

Updated so multiple “one time use damage increase” drops stack together to amplify the next spell, rather than being used 1 at time with subsequent attacks.

BUG FIXES

Updated player turrets to not be targeted by player auto targeting abilities.

Tornado: Disconnected the tornado’s rotational pitch from the player's aim.

Islands: Improved visibility within clouds and brightness at night.

Fixed the in-game menu ping display a client sees for the host.

Fixed issue that would cause an Underlord to freeze up when being released from the Overlord.

Blink: Fixed issue with having a different upward trajectory based on the direction the player is facing. Also, reduced its cast lockout time for other abilities, allowing quicker combos.

Multiplayer: Fixed possibility of Rock Shot spawning below the desired hand location on client. We never were able to reproduce this. Please let us know if you see this happen again.

Fixed issue where Shield Gen would try and shield a recently killed enemy.

Multiplayer: Fixed Cross The Streams visual display glitching that could happen for clients.

Intro Sequence: Fixed display issue on low settings where the camera which is seen sitting on a log would instead be seen floating in the air. Also fixed camera focus issues.

Fixed issue with master volume slider where the audio level would not properly reset after setting to 0.

Fixed issue where volume was being double applied when starting up the game.

Many more smaller tweaks and bug fixes.

Special thanks to aeamek for finding many of these bugs!

Post-patch fix: Corrected an issue with the new abandoning of a run that could result in not returning to the main menu.