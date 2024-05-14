 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deios I // Directors Cut update for 14 May 2024

Small Patches

Share · View all patches · Build 14357803 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 05:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed the early access text to a content warning
  • Changed some graphics to be in more intune with original inspirations
  • Fixed crash if certain projectiles were fired and the room changes to not have a character.

Changed files in this update

Deios I // Directors Cut Content Depot 1407001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link