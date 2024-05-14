1.3.1 Hotfix Patch Notes
This is a small hotfix patch with the following bug fixes:
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Mystic’s model to be stuck with Mystic Bolt’s VFX and animation loop
- Fixed Orb of Life’s Max HP bonus formula on equipped Goblin
- Fixed Acolyte’s Divine Fury’s incorrect damage values after defeating an enemy target
- Fixed a specific UI interaction during Smithy where weapon can be misplaced
- Fixed instance of 2 Goblin portraits overlapping with one another in the Warrens HUD
- Fixed exploit when retreating during a Mimic encounter
- Fixed issue where the ‘Mute in Background’ toggle resets whenever the game scene changes
- Fixed a rare instance where an ability card can disappear from a Guild Room’s Ability Deck UI
Changed files in this update