Goblin Stone update for 14 May 2024

1.3.1 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14357695 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 07:13:06 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.3.1 Hotfix Patch Notes
This is a small hotfix patch with the following bug fixes:

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Mystic’s model to be stuck with Mystic Bolt’s VFX and animation loop
  • Fixed Orb of Life’s Max HP bonus formula on equipped Goblin
  • Fixed Acolyte’s Divine Fury’s incorrect damage values after defeating an enemy target
  • Fixed a specific UI interaction during Smithy where weapon can be misplaced
  • Fixed instance of 2 Goblin portraits overlapping with one another in the Warrens HUD
  • Fixed exploit when retreating during a Mimic encounter
  • Fixed issue where the ‘Mute in Background’ toggle resets whenever the game scene changes
  • Fixed a rare instance where an ability card can disappear from a Guild Room’s Ability Deck UI

