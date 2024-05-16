1.2.0.12 Experimental Update

We updated the Experimental application. Check our web article for information.

Added: Set/GetBaseRotation method for TurretComponent

Added: New Get In Get Out API on CompartmentAccessComponent

Added: "Count" script API parameter to selected Inventory operations to process multiple with one call

Added: Health items and bullets have their custom damageEffects added and configured on their prefabs

Added: CompartmentDoorInfo can now clearly mark fake doors, and knows whether it is open or being used

Added: CompartmentDoorReference for when seats in a child CompartmentManager need to use door from the parent CompartmentManager

Added: ComputeStruckHitzones, function that fills an array with all hitzones that should get damaged by a particular BaseDamageContext

Added: HitZoneContainerComponent.GetAllHitZonesInHierachy returns hitzones contained on that hitzone container and its children

Added: DamageManagerComponent::FilterContact used to discard contacts that don't meet the requirements

Added: DamageManagerComponent::OnFilteredContact alternative to DamageManagerComponent::EOnContact only called when FilterContact returned true for that contact

Added: GetParentHitZoneContainer for HitZoneContainerComponent

Added: BaseLightManagerComponent.GetEmissiveSurfaces

Added: Ability for turrets to use weapon optics (no PIP)

Added: M23 ammobelt UVs are animated by the SCR_AnimatedBeltComponent

Added: Methods to SCR_Enum for retrieving next and previous enum values even from modded enums

Added: RepairSmokeHandlingConfig.conf which has default definition for smoke removal when vehicle is repaired; thus new and modded vehicles that don't inherit from Vehicle_Base.et should use it for the initial setup of SCR_VehicleDamageManagerComponent.m_RepairConfig

Added: RigidBody component template in Ammo_Rocket_Base.et, same GUID as Ammo_Rocket_PG7VM.et

Added: RigidBody component template in Ammo_GrenadeLauncher_Base.et, same GUID as Ammo/Ammo_Grenade_HE_VOG25.et

Added: SCR_CharacterControllerComponent.ComputeHitReaction in script, so the hit effects can be customized

Added: New logic has been added to editable entity components to allow for Variant of prefabs when a prefab is spawned (by editor or, for example, as a player character) This means that Characters can have random variants. It can even be set up to ignore the original prefab, such as in the randomized characters that can be placed in Game Master. Additionally, the variant randomization is not limited to characters. Any editable entity can be randomized, though by default, they are not as it is more performance-heavy. When creating a composition, one can add entities with variants to the composition; running the "Create / Update selected editable entity" tool will automatically tick true the "Randomize Variants" bool on the EditorLinkComponent. Every entity in the composition is checked to see if it has a variant. Randomization of entity variants when spawning an entity can be achieved with the new variant of the GetGame().SpawnEntityPrefab() function.

Added: Functionality of placeable items that can also be attached to other objects (e.g. check M112 explosive charge)

Added: Better visual feedback when it's not possible to insert an item into a storage.

Added: Ammo type indicators for magazines and grenades, visible in the item slots and hints.

Added: Gadgets - WeaponNoFireTime attribute to prevent weapon fire while gadget is selected

Added: Getter for sights position, front, and rear point PointInfos

Added: SCR_Math3D static method GetRelativeLocalTransform, able to create relative transform between two BaseGameEntity members of same hierarchy. E.g. use is in 2D and PIP sights (Temporary, will be moved to SCR_EntityHelpers)

Added: Disclaimer for modding about damage over time API in SCR_ExtendedDamageManagerComponent.c

Added: Turrets can now use grass flatten components

Added: Script API GarbageSystem.GetTrackedEntities() for modders.

Added: Density and penetration resistance of material's ballistic info affects damage output - the higher, the less damage is dealt

Added: Script callback for light state changes in light manager

Added: Ballistic table generation config, where we can change the generation process; it still works the same if no config is used for the generation

Added: Now you can also specify some init speed coeffs for which you want to generate precise data, so they are not interpolated.

Added: Exposed precision parameters to the Ballistic table generation config. Tweaking them can prevent huge sizes of ballistic tables or increase precision if needed

Added: TurretControllerComponent API for ADS states: SetWeaponADS, SetWeaponADSInput, GetWeaponADSInput

Added: Vehicles - Shifting RPM curves in car controller debug

Added: Ability to change arsenal game mode allowing items to be available in specific game modes. Game Master arsenal is unrestricted, and all items are available

Changed: HitZoneContainerComponent.GetAllHitZones now only returns hitzones contained on that hitzone container.

Changed: All character-related scripts listening to bleeding invokers and events have been reworked to use damageEffects API

Changed: Damage - SCR_DamagePassRule now handled in SCR_HitZone and SCR_DamageManagerComponent, using HijackDamageHandling

Changed: Renamed EFireState to SCR_EBurnState

Changed: Weapon attachment costs for arsenals are now separately calculated. Allowing modders to add the base value to all weapons regardless of the attachments and the attachment separately in the catalog lists and they will be counted up together

Changed: Renamed the projectile effect BaseDamageEffect to ProjectileDamage

Changed: Weapon obstruction parameters were changed so they allow to control new 3-phase approach

Changed: Disabled supplies usage for the MPTest world

Changed: SCR_ArsenalManagerComponent::ARSENALLOADOUT_COMPONENTS_TO_CHECK variable is now filled by SCR_ArsenalManagerComponent::GetArsenalLoadoutComponentsToCheck method. This makes this part of the code more moddable

Changed: Weapon_Base.et now has WeaponAnimationComponent

Changed: Inventory layouts have been reworked, and their scripts have been updated accordingly

Changed: User Action - Added default compartment definition (value 0 which equals to default value for driver/pilot compartment) to config files for light user actions

Changed: Gadgets - In SCR_FlashlightComponent renamed m_LenseArray to m_aLenseArray so prefabs that use this functionality will need to be updated

Changed: Gadgets - Gadgets that are attached to SCR_EquipmentStorageSlot will be informed when that slot occlusion changes by triggering SCR_GadgetComponent.OnSlotOccludedStateChanged (bool occluded)

Changed: Inventory - Visible storage slots have to disable UseVirtualInventoryReplication (ref: check FlashlightSlot in Jacket_M70_base prefab)

Changed: Base Game mode now has all components to have arsenals working in the world. This might cause duplicate components if the components were added manually

Changed: Added Explosion damage and changed config used by explosion impulse effect in Warhead_Shell_HE.et

Changed: Weapons - Turrets ADS camera position prefers SightComponent's "Sight Position" over now obsolete TurretComponent "Camera Ads Attachment"

Changed: Gadgets - Marked in SCR_GadgetComponent method CanBeToggled as obsolete since it will be replaced by GetUseMask

Changed: LightSlot now saves ParentSurface attribute as name instead of index. Prefabs might need re-saving

Changed: Previously, we generated ballistic tables for only 0-45degs, now you can change it so it uses 45-90degs. You can select which degs you want in the generation config

Changed: Damage diags to see HitZone health has been moved to GameCode->Damage->Type of damage info

Fixed: Damage - SCR_DamagePassRule ignored root damage manager if hitzone struck was already in root damage manager

Fixed: Entity catalogs of the same type now merge correctly on init

Fixed: Weapons - Turrets without ADS camera attachment no longer lag behind gun rotation, as long as they have SightPosition defined in SightComponent

Fixed: SCR_ResourceSystem::RegisterContainer and SCR_ResourceSystem::RegisterDynamicComponent now only register on authority

Fixed: DamageManagerComponent OnFrame isn't called when activated

Fixed: CharacterControllerComponent SetWeaponNoFireTime was not functional

Removed: Having DamageManagerComponent::EOnContact exposed to script could result in too many calls and performance issues.

Removed: Damage - SCR_DamagePassRule no longer supports damage over time

Removed: Damage - SR_DestructibleHitzone attribute m_fPassDamageToParentScale is obsolete and is no longer supported

Removed: HitRegManager.et, HitRegistrationManager.c, and all references in the layers for the worlds

Removed: Optics - Unsupported attributes of SCR_2DOpticsComponent and SCR_2DSightsComponent