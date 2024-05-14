Share · View all patches · Build 14357594 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 05:09:07 UTC by Wendy

★Fixed a bug that allowed users to re-purchase items that were sold out under certain conditions.

★The text of the overdrive has been changed to what was suggested in the Discord feedback.

Thank you for your suggestions.

★Fixed a bug in "Summon the spring".

★Bug report: Fixed a placement error in OLD.

★Changed the specification so that the player cannot enter the battle unless the damage inflicted is more than 1.

★Fixed a bug regarding the Raging blade of the Rainbow.

★Fixed a problem with the M key warping when HP is negative.

★Added Sunstone consumption history to the experience Sunwisher.

★Fixed a bug that caused the Orb of Resurrection to trigger when HP was below -1,000,000.

×The bug that items in xDigBlock are not affected by The Harvest will probably be delayed. Sorry.

×We think there will be more abstract and opaque notations in the future, but I probably won't be able to fix that.

◆We will be working on integrating Last Inflator into the main script for a while, so we probably won't be able to update for a week or two.