★Fixed a bug that allowed users to re-purchase items that were sold out under certain conditions.
★The text of the overdrive has been changed to what was suggested in the Discord feedback.
Thank you for your suggestions.
★Fixed a bug in "Summon the spring".
★Bug report: Fixed a placement error in OLD.
★Changed the specification so that the player cannot enter the battle unless the damage inflicted is more than 1.
★Fixed a bug regarding the Raging blade of the Rainbow.
★Fixed a problem with the M key warping when HP is negative.
★Added Sunstone consumption history to the experience Sunwisher.
★Fixed a bug that caused the Orb of Resurrection to trigger when HP was below -1,000,000.
×The bug that items in xDigBlock are not affected by The Harvest will probably be delayed. Sorry.
×We think there will be more abstract and opaque notations in the future, but I probably won't be able to fix that.
◆We will be working on integrating Last Inflator into the main script for a while, so we probably won't be able to update for a week or two.
Changed files in this update