Patch 2024.5.13.1

Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where Hard Core death achievements were not being set on death.
- Fixed an issue where aiming with spells was not rotating character.
- Removed unnecessary updates in Enemy Animation blueprints, this should help with some performance gains.
New:
- Adjusted the tutorial to be more "On Rails". You can no longer get to areas unless you've completed the quests. As you go more of the castle is available. In addition, we've added multiple locked doors that unlock with progress to guide the player.
- Added sockets to the tutorial 1H Axe
- Added sockets to the tutorial 1H Mace
- Added sockets to the tutorial 2H Axe
- Added sockets to the tutorial 2H Mace
- Changed how enemies face the player when entering combat/strafing. They should turn more fluid and not instantly. (let us know if you see any oddities)
- Added the ability for enemy AI to turn head to look at their targets.
- Updated all bow sounds.
- Changed grass to be a bit livelier, and less gloomy.
- Changed landscape color to be livelier.
- Updated Rotmaw/ShadowReaver models and abilities.
