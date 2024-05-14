- Added Crafting
- Reworked torches
-- You now craft torches in the crafting menu before you can place them
- Added Bombs
-- Bombs are a craftable item
- Removed the minimap
- Removed discord rich presence due to complications
Oddment update for 14 May 2024
Update v0.5.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
