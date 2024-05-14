 Skip to content

Oddment update for 14 May 2024

Update v0.5.0

14 May 2024

  • Added Crafting
  • Reworked torches
    -- You now craft torches in the crafting menu before you can place them
  • Added Bombs
    -- Bombs are a craftable item
  • Removed the minimap
  • Removed discord rich presence due to complications

