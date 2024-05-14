Patch Update: Loading optimized

Dear Moms,

We're thrilled to announce some significant improvements to the loading issues you may have encountered in story mode levels. Our team has been hard at work addressing these issues to ensure a smoother gaming experience for you and your fellow players. Here's a breakdown of what we've accomplished:

We've resolved various errors that were causing freezes, camera angle problems, and other disruptions during level loading.

Significant optimizations have been made to the speed of scene switching between Anling's house (1st and 2nd floor), the backyard, and the neighborhood outside the front door.

We understand the frustration these issues may have caused, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Balancing the introduction of new gameplay with the resolution of existing problems has been our top priority, and we appreciate your patience and support.

If you encounter any similar issues during your gaming sessions, please don't hesitate to reach out to us on our Official Discord server at discord.gg/playundying. Your feedback is invaluable to us as we continue to improve the game.

In other exciting news, we're thrilled to announce that the first version of "Kingdom Mode" (version: Pioneering) is almost ready for launch! Stay tuned for more updates on this eagerly awaited feature.

Thank you for being part of the Undying community, and we look forward to bringing you even more exciting experiences in the future.

Warm regards,

The Vanimals Dev Team

The Skystone Publishing Team