Fox Trot update for 14 May 2024

Bug Patch: Framerate Fix For Power Ups

Fox Trot update for 14 May 2024

Bug Patch: Framerate Fix For Power Ups

Last edited 14 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fix:

There was some slight frame rate drop when players were getting the power ups. This update attempts to fix that issue.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2743061
