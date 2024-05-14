Update #344: Life-Guard!



With Update #344, we're welcoming Endless Replay Fest to the void with what might be dubbed endless updates! We're excited to be adding a new high-end capital ship weapon, a new Bodyguard job Talent at rank 15, fixing a bug that made it hard to find medium slot Passenger Cabins and Prison cells and resolving other reported oddities with ship enemy AI rules and ship builds.

Our next endlessly replayable RPG just hit a big milestone!

If you're a fan of games like XCOM 2, Shadowrun, or Invisible Inc., be sure to check out our new squad tactics heist RPG, Cyber Knights: Flashpoint. Now halfway through Early Access, we just added the game's final core feature -- safehouse base building -- and have a huge pipeline of new content coming to an already sizeable mix of dynamic story and procedurally-generated missions.

Cyber Knights uses a new custom-built story engine called the "Casting Director." As your playthrough progresses, it chooses from a pool of available storylines and selects which of your squad members and NPCs to feature in them based on their character traits and how you've engaged with them throughout the game. As we add more content, the result will be highly dynamic tabletop-RPG-like stories that feel responsive to your choices and fresh across multiple playthroughs.

Take a look and see how far Cyber Knights has already come: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1021210/Cyber_Knights_Flashpoint/

Flamebreak Small Slot Torp

You can never have enough TORP, and so the Flamebreak is a new small slot torpedo option once the UCF has ushered the higher tier weapons into the faction's arsenal. It is a big step up from the Firewave and able to pack a more significant punch from its Range 5 small slot.

Rank 15: Praetorian Guard

We've continued to fill in new rank 15 Talents for each job, and Bodyguard has just received their addition. The Praetorian Guard Talent is superior to the lower level Honor Guard Talent in many ways, but with its higher Initiative cost to use, it may be worth keeping both on the Talent roster and using each at the right time.

Finding Prison Cells and Cabins

We fixed the issue with the last update where the medium slot Prison Cells and Passenger Cabins required some special steps to make them visible. Now there are regular categories for each type visible in the list in the medium slot.

v3.3.101 - 5/13/2024