Vectored Armada update for 14 May 2024

Tips and Targeting

Share · View all patches · Build 14357259 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 04:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 201-202 released
Build 20240514

Hey sorry Tourney guys, I needed to get this update out sooner or later. It shouldn't adversely effect any already designed fleets for this Saturday. In general, it should make ship fights more sane.

  • Made a number of basic workbench controls clearer.
  • Overhauled ship targeting, so that they focus better on what they were already fighting and better weight the awesomenss/weight of other ships when deciding who to fight.
  • Ship Threat Avoidance is no longer based on weight, instead only awesomeness ( Why was it like this? )
  • Extended some Ship AI Config behavior.
    -- Attack Distance: Manual, you can now specify at what range a ship should standoff at.
    -- Attack Aggression: Suicidal, which is Reckless + ignoring getting flanked.
  • Added safety nets to filename handling for multiple OSs'.
  • Fixed shield projector not scaling to the bigger one.
  • Lots of other stuff.

Let me know if anything is breaking!!!

