Tips and Targeting

Patch 201-202 released

Build 20240514

Hey sorry Tourney guys, I needed to get this update out sooner or later. It shouldn't adversely effect any already designed fleets for this Saturday. In general, it should make ship fights more sane.

Made a number of basic workbench controls clearer.

Overhauled ship targeting, so that they focus better on what they were already fighting and better weight the awesomenss/weight of other ships when deciding who to fight.

Ship Threat Avoidance is no longer based on weight, instead only awesomeness ( Why was it like this? )

Extended some Ship AI Config behavior.

-- Attack Distance: Manual, you can now specify at what range a ship should standoff at.

-- Attack Aggression: Suicidal, which is Reckless + ignoring getting flanked.

Fixed shield projector not scaling to the bigger one.

Lots of other stuff.

Let me know if anything is breaking!!!

