Tips and Targeting

= = =
Patch 201-202 released
Build 20240514
Hey sorry Tourney guys, I needed to get this update out sooner or later. It shouldn't adversely effect any already designed fleets for this Saturday. In general, it should make ship fights more sane.
- Made a number of basic workbench controls clearer.
- Overhauled ship targeting, so that they focus better on what they were already fighting and better weight the awesomenss/weight of other ships when deciding who to fight.
- Ship Threat Avoidance is no longer based on weight, instead only awesomeness ( Why was it like this? )
- Extended some Ship AI Config behavior.
-- Attack Distance: Manual, you can now specify at what range a ship should standoff at.
-- Attack Aggression: Suicidal, which is Reckless + ignoring getting flanked.
- Added safety nets to filename handling for multiple OSs'.
- Fixed shield projector not scaling to the bigger one.
- Lots of other stuff.
Let me know if anything is breaking!!!
= = =
