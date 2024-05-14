 Skip to content

SANCTION update for 14 May 2024

Update (V0.4.5)

Share · View all patches · Build 14357195 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Within the next few updates, I will completely rework the current achievements and add many more to an in-game achievement menu. The new enemy in this update also has some visual and logic changes that still need to be made. Thanks for playing!

Updates

  • New scorpion enemy added to the wasteland
  • White Suits (Corpses) now only have one lootable spot
  • Anomaly pulsating sound readded
  • Outside forest ambience added
  • Menu selector icons changed
  • Added context text to timer
  • Added more detailed colliders to trees
  • Removed beginners guide
  • Added glowsticks to stairs to make them more visible
  • Intro timer is now 45 seconds (was 30)
  • Menu back buttons fit the styling better

Patches

  • Fixed crashing bug from equipping discarded item
  • Fixed Spirit-Walkers from shooting player through bunker roof
  • Adjusted volume of various sounds

