Update (V0.4.5)

Within the next few updates, I will completely rework the current achievements and add many more to an in-game achievement menu. The new enemy in this update also has some visual and logic changes that still need to be made. Thanks for playing!
Updates
- New scorpion enemy added to the wasteland
- White Suits (Corpses) now only have one lootable spot
- Anomaly pulsating sound readded
- Outside forest ambience added
- Menu selector icons changed
- Added context text to timer
- Added more detailed colliders to trees
- Removed beginners guide
- Added glowsticks to stairs to make them more visible
- Intro timer is now 45 seconds (was 30)
- Menu back buttons fit the styling better
Patches
- Fixed crashing bug from equipping discarded item
- Fixed Spirit-Walkers from shooting player through bunker roof
- Adjusted volume of various sounds
