Update (V0.4.5)

Within the next few updates, I will completely rework the current achievements and add many more to an in-game achievement menu. The new enemy in this update also has some visual and logic changes that still need to be made. Thanks for playing!

New scorpion enemy added to the wasteland

White Suits (Corpses) now only have one lootable spot

Anomaly pulsating sound readded

Outside forest ambience added

Menu selector icons changed

Added context text to timer

Added more detailed colliders to trees

Removed beginners guide

Added glowsticks to stairs to make them more visible

Intro timer is now 45 seconds (was 30)

Menu back buttons fit the styling better

Patches