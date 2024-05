Hello, imcGAMES here.

We would like to announce the details of the maintenance scheduled for May 14, 2024. Make sure to check below for the schedule and patch notes.

MAINTENANCE PERIOD

[SGT] 13:00 to 15:00 (May 14, 2024)

[EST] 00:00 to 02:00 (May 14, 2024)

[CET] 06:00 to 08:00 (May 14, 2024)

Visit here to view the full patch note.