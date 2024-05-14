Rivals Combat Build 0.2.202 is now live!

It's been a while coming, but now you can finally fight your rivals! Prepare for a brand new challenge, as your rivals not only bring magical attacks your way, but they also bring some interesting defensive challenges for you to face.
NEW:
- New enemy types to fight: Fire Mage, Ice Mage, Earth Mage, Storm Mage. Each mage type has it's own unique challenges to face
- New option to attack your rival when you meet them
- Rivals are now more difficult to locate. NPCs will not easily divulge their locations.
- Bribe or schmooze Conclave Chapterheads to discover the location of your rivals
- New NPC greetings - now NPCs comment on you based on a variety of factors (your appearance, their relationship with you, how long ago they last saw you, etc)
- Gain additional legacy bonuses for eliminating a rival
- You can now hunt down and kill your primary rival in the Mabren's Tower quest after you've completed the quest
- New combat arena - Town Street
- Added new magic XP book reward to Innkeeper starter town quest
- New death animation over rival portrait after killing that rival
IMPROVED:
- Prompt to abandon a quest when talking to a quest giver now shows the name of the quest
- Added AP cost to button tooltip on weapons
- Additional "do not know" NPC responses
- Knocking on doors now actually sound like knocking on doors instead of bashing them down
- Made the spell power slider easier to adjust
FIXED:
- Fixed VFX glitch when casting Fireball
- Fixed a bug with enemy difficult scaling
- Fixed some gender-related text generation bugs
- Fixed some minor combat background formatting issues
- Fixed a bug where abandoning the tower quest wouldn't remove the prompt to abandon the tower quest
- Fixed dynamic greeting bug when speaking with Shipwrights, Ship Captains and Harbormasters
- Fixed an issue with selecting dialogue options with keyboard shortcuts while services and subject pop-up windows are open
- Fixed an issue with creatures not showing up in the subject pop-up
- Fixed an issue with notifications (for example, letters from the Chapterhead) being hidden behind US in resolutions higher than 1080p
- Fixed a bug preventing the spell power slider tutorial from popping up
There are likely more fixes and additions not listed here that I may be missing :)
Changed files in this update