Rivals Combat Build 0.2.202 is now live!

It's been a while coming, but now you can finally fight your rivals! Prepare for a brand new challenge, as your rivals not only bring magical attacks your way, but they also bring some interesting defensive challenges for you to face.

NEW:

New enemy types to fight: Fire Mage, Ice Mage, Earth Mage, Storm Mage. Each mage type has it's own unique challenges to face

New option to attack your rival when you meet them

Rivals are now more difficult to locate. NPCs will not easily divulge their locations.

Bribe or schmooze Conclave Chapterheads to discover the location of your rivals

New NPC greetings - now NPCs comment on you based on a variety of factors (your appearance, their relationship with you, how long ago they last saw you, etc)

Gain additional legacy bonuses for eliminating a rival

You can now hunt down and kill your primary rival in the Mabren's Tower quest after you've completed the quest

New combat arena - Town Street

Added new magic XP book reward to Innkeeper starter town quest

New death animation over rival portrait after killing that rival

IMPROVED:

Prompt to abandon a quest when talking to a quest giver now shows the name of the quest

Added AP cost to button tooltip on weapons

Additional "do not know" NPC responses

Knocking on doors now actually sound like knocking on doors instead of bashing them down

Made the spell power slider easier to adjust

FIXED:

Fixed VFX glitch when casting Fireball

Fixed a bug with enemy difficult scaling

Fixed some gender-related text generation bugs

Fixed some minor combat background formatting issues

Fixed a bug where abandoning the tower quest wouldn't remove the prompt to abandon the tower quest

Fixed dynamic greeting bug when speaking with Shipwrights, Ship Captains and Harbormasters

Fixed an issue with selecting dialogue options with keyboard shortcuts while services and subject pop-up windows are open

Fixed an issue with creatures not showing up in the subject pop-up

Fixed an issue with notifications (for example, letters from the Chapterhead) being hidden behind US in resolutions higher than 1080p

Fixed a bug preventing the spell power slider tutorial from popping up

There are likely more fixes and additions not listed here that I may be missing :)