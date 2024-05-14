 Skip to content

Archmage Rises update for 14 May 2024

Rivals Combat Build 0.2.202 is now live!

Build 14357094 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 20:52:03 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been a while coming, but now you can finally fight your rivals! Prepare for a brand new challenge, as your rivals not only bring magical attacks your way, but they also bring some interesting defensive challenges for you to face.

NEW:

  • New enemy types to fight: Fire Mage, Ice Mage, Earth Mage, Storm Mage. Each mage type has it's own unique challenges to face
  • New option to attack your rival when you meet them
  • Rivals are now more difficult to locate. NPCs will not easily divulge their locations.
  • Bribe or schmooze Conclave Chapterheads to discover the location of your rivals
  • New NPC greetings - now NPCs comment on you based on a variety of factors (your appearance, their relationship with you, how long ago they last saw you, etc)
  • Gain additional legacy bonuses for eliminating a rival
  • You can now hunt down and kill your primary rival in the Mabren's Tower quest after you've completed the quest
  • New combat arena - Town Street
  • Added new magic XP book reward to Innkeeper starter town quest
  • New death animation over rival portrait after killing that rival

IMPROVED:

  • Prompt to abandon a quest when talking to a quest giver now shows the name of the quest
  • Added AP cost to button tooltip on weapons
  • Additional "do not know" NPC responses
  • Knocking on doors now actually sound like knocking on doors instead of bashing them down
  • Made the spell power slider easier to adjust

FIXED:

  • Fixed VFX glitch when casting Fireball
  • Fixed a bug with enemy difficult scaling
  • Fixed some gender-related text generation bugs
  • Fixed some minor combat background formatting issues
  • Fixed a bug where abandoning the tower quest wouldn't remove the prompt to abandon the tower quest
  • Fixed dynamic greeting bug when speaking with Shipwrights, Ship Captains and Harbormasters
  • Fixed an issue with selecting dialogue options with keyboard shortcuts while services and subject pop-up windows are open
  • Fixed an issue with creatures not showing up in the subject pop-up
  • Fixed an issue with notifications (for example, letters from the Chapterhead) being hidden behind US in resolutions higher than 1080p
  • Fixed a bug preventing the spell power slider tutorial from popping up

There are likely more fixes and additions not listed here that I may be missing :)

