Producer Tycoon update for 14 May 2024

Character Customization (Beta)

Producer Tycoon update for 14 May 2024

I have added in a basic character customization that I plan to add more options to in the future. However, some changes were made to save files, so if you encounter crashing on the beta branch, try starting a new game, or going into your user data folder and delete the saves manually. This will not affect the live game.

I plan to move everything into live game in the next few months once I am confident in its stability. If you have anything you would like to see changed or added please continue to reach out

Changed depots in test branch

