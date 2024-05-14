Character Customization (Beta)

I have added in a basic character customization that I plan to add more options to in the future. However, some changes were made to save files, so if you encounter crashing on the beta branch, try starting a new game, or going into your user data folder and delete the saves manually. This will not affect the live game.

I plan to move everything into live game in the next few months once I am confident in its stability. If you have anything you would like to see changed or added please continue to reach out