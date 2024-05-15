Update v0.30.0: Better boosters

New booster bonus objectives:

Bonus objectives have been revamped, so now they can be related to specific game or opponent results. 30 new condition types have been added in total, ranging from "Win 5 games in a row" to "Beat Georgia, Tennessee, or Alabama" to "Hold three opponents to under 200 yards passing". This should help make boosters much more interesting, and give more goals to achieve throughout the season! You'll also notice that each booster card got a nice UI facelift. See some examples below.

Booster negotiations:

Next, you can now negotiate with boosters at the start of the season, to change their bonus objectives. By default, you have one negotiation per 5 boosters, and get a bonus one for having high AD opinion (after all, boosters like you if you are successful). This allows you to modify a condition if it's not favorable, but there are still tough decisions to make. On higher difficulties, this will also cost a couple coach integrity points.

Other changes include UI improvements, some playcalling fixes (including a particularly bad one where teams would go for it on 4th down when they shouldn't), and onside kick adjustments. See the full list of changes below.

Features:

Many more bonus objectives have been added, can now refer to specific opponents or games

Can now negotiate with boosters during preseason expectations to change their bonus objectives

Minor improvements:

"Team Success" booster objectives can now be given by any booster, has been removed from interest pool

Relevant booster bonus objectives are now shown in the bottom of the game preview page

Better UI for booster cards

Reduce onside kick success rate slightly

Bug fixes:

Fix late half playcalling to prevent teams going for it on 4th down when they shouldn't

Fix issue where first downs would be counted for non pass/rush plays

Fix issue where coach skills for CPU teams wouldn't be assigned at the start of new game

Overall, this is a bit of a smaller update, but I'm hoping to ramp up the speed of updates as we approach this fall, where I aim to get out of Early Access. So stay tuned, and thanks for playing!