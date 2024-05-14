- Added the ability to skip Armageddon and Armageddon RAY’s dialogues
- Increased Nimrod’s aggression
- Nimrod’s Left and Right Encephalons no longer become Invulnerable
- Fixed a bug where Nimrod’s Left and Right Encephalons would always count as no damage
- Added two new attacks for Nimrod
- Towers spawned by Nimrod now die 3-5 seconds after Nimrod has been killed
- Updated the secret Canto in 0-7 and 0-7R
CATACLYSM: Even Angels Sin Playtest update for 14 May 2024
5/13 Patch 1
