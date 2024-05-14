 Skip to content

CATACLYSM: Even Angels Sin Playtest update for 14 May 2024

5/13 Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 14356969 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 03:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the ability to skip Armageddon and Armageddon RAY’s dialogues
  • Increased Nimrod’s aggression
  • Nimrod’s Left and Right Encephalons no longer become Invulnerable
  • Fixed a bug where Nimrod’s Left and Right Encephalons would always count as no damage
  • Added two new attacks for Nimrod
  • Towers spawned by Nimrod now die 3-5 seconds after Nimrod has been killed
  • Updated the secret Canto in 0-7 and 0-7R

Changed files in this update

Depot 2953401
  • Loading history…
