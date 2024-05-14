 Skip to content

Half Built: Casino update for 14 May 2024

Update 6 - Area Menu Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14356803 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 03:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

Just a small update this week to improve the area placing menu. It now has a little more information on what exactly the area does along with a few other tweaks.

Notes

  • Area menu now shows 5 areas with arrow keys to scroll.
    -Clarifies which areas need to be fully enclosed (surrounded by walls or an appropriate door)
    -Area selection unlocks work with technology menu.
    -Added long descriptions to areas.
    -Work in progress areas are no longer selectable.
    -Changed and updated the Early Access text tutorial (right sidebar) based on recent updates.
    -Small graphic upgrades to area selection menu.

