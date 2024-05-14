Update 6 - Area Menu Update

Hello Everyone,
Just a small update this week to improve the area placing menu. It now has a little more information on what exactly the area does along with a few other tweaks.
Notes
- Area menu now shows 5 areas with arrow keys to scroll.
-Clarifies which areas need to be fully enclosed (surrounded by walls or an appropriate door)
-Area selection unlocks work with technology menu.
-Added long descriptions to areas.
-Work in progress areas are no longer selectable.
-Changed and updated the Early Access text tutorial (right sidebar) based on recent updates.
-Small graphic upgrades to area selection menu.
Changed files in this update