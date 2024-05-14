 Skip to content

Bobo Bay Playtest update for 14 May 2024

Playtest Patch Notes 5/13/2024

  • fixed green door bug in comp center
  • sneeze break fix maybe?
  • bobos should no longer get stuck climbing
  • pattern randomize selection values tweaked
  • put in log test for uileaderboard nullreference that pops up occasionally.
  • fixed bug where game tries to remove the item trait from a bobo when they don't have one.
  • added the chance for mashing to create 2 or even 3 saplings.

