- fixed green door bug in comp center
- sneeze break fix maybe?
- bobos should no longer get stuck climbing
- pattern randomize selection values tweaked
- put in log test for uileaderboard nullreference that pops up occasionally.
- fixed bug where game tries to remove the item trait from a bobo when they don't have one.
- added the chance for mashing to create 2 or even 3 saplings.
Bobo Bay Playtest update for 14 May 2024
Playtest Patch Notes 5/13/2024
