Hexguardian update for 14 May 2024

v1.07 Patch Notes

14 May 2024

Balance adjustments:

  • Increased the damage of all spells.
  • Reduced the damage of all enemy units after day 20.
  • Reduced the revival time for all allied units (especially for units with cheaper barrack prices).

