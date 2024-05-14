 Skip to content

Research Story update for 14 May 2024

Hotfix v0.8.1

Bugfix for Chinese language players:

  • [CN Localisation] Fixed a crashing bug that happens during the Meet the Researchers quest.

Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience!
Miki

