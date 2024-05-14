Update v1.0 | Capture the Flag, Power Boxes, New skins, Addons and more!

I have worked a lot on improving the game to make it more engaging. In the past month, the map has been changed, FPS improved, and completely new features have been added that have significantly changed the gameplay. I will continue to work on the game and will make changes based on your feedback. Thanks for everything!



New:

Tutorial

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44734200/b4b3a7fdb699da500a530c3afd40b875e801d28e.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44734200/cd70335f98edb7dbc5c4ebdf899f37c80d19fd9f.png)[/url] Weapon: Revolver | Name: Maverick ; Price: 2490

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44734200/6891258ce9ec2f7fb2ec2b777e2167fb2d2ccaf5.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44734200/9bd6f74323b72ead766ef33a82a84d5a2ef0d18e.png)[/url] Pistol Skins

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44734200/6e54b634d31df2f7b756ad524f3532bf8edffd52.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44734200/f18c4443294205f218f14af8e7e26c26384eaab2.png)[/url] Shop UI

Shop Categories

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44734200/4e79e85fcb4638bf1801f98c5001721888490773.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44734200/d3bcd10b709b2df29ae889eb4e05393fbad53bc6.png)[/url] New models

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44734200/b20d1c195aa7dc391eb4b005997cb6ae4b2253b9.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44734200/9eaae2ff133b734b34922ee0d90b82ba56e31605.png)[/url] Dash sound

Power Box sound

Steam appearance (ignore my pfp please)

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44734200/b2235d2dcd3f8d3b87641b1443fdc23b896e070f.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44734200/379a829fcf56c8f681ddced554a78b120a7f95b9.png)[/url] Objective: Capture The Flag

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44734200/4d2148718a5f4237451200d8e236db5e0e211cd0.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44734200/df32c8665682fc778ece68f393b95c1859499ddd.png)[/url] Power Box

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44734200/6ea1a1deeb9e553e2d2dd84c5c14bd8904403d80.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44734200/b46537e944f516f6b98747765a80b4ffab91b1dc.png)[/url] Hunter appearance

Fix:

Added an invisible wall to prevent players from jumping over the map.

Fixed the dash poof animation.

Fixed the pickup power (replication).

Emissive color added to pickup boxes to make them more noticeable

In progress:

Props Outline

Prop that explodes (light jumpscare?) not sure yet

Pistol reload for Hunter

Invite friends via Steam

Note: Some of these features might not be added in the near future, as I realize while adding them that they might actually ruin the gameplay.

Version v1.0 does not mean the game is leaving early access. It is still in beta because I believe it needs more time. I hope you understand!