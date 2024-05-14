 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Gamebesh update for 14 May 2024

Update v1.0 | Capture the Flag, Power Boxes, New skins, Addons and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 14356719 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 03:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have worked a lot on improving the game to make it more engaging. In the past month, the map has been changed, FPS improved, and completely new features have been added that have significantly changed the gameplay. I will continue to work on the game and will make changes based on your feedback. Thanks for everything!

New:

Fix:

  • Added an invisible wall to prevent players from jumping over the map.
  • Fixed the dash poof animation.
  • Fixed the pickup power (replication).
  • Emissive color added to pickup boxes to make them more noticeable

In progress:

  • Props Outline
  • Prop that explodes (light jumpscare?) not sure yet
  • Pistol reload for Hunter
  • Invite friends via Steam

Note: Some of these features might not be added in the near future, as I realize while adding them that they might actually ruin the gameplay.

Version v1.0 does not mean the game is leaving early access. It is still in beta because I believe it needs more time. I hope you understand!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2674081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link