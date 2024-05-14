Update #83: Cleaners



Last week, we snuck Update #81 and #82 into the big safehouse update new post but now we're getting back to regular order and we're going to have a lot of patches and new things coming this week. The safehouse base building roadmap item is complete and it's time to roar the engines on to the next thing!

But for a little longer, we're hitting all the bugs and quality of life improvements we can from your Steam posts and your F10s.

Safehouse Room Fixes

We've hit a bit list of most popular F10 issues in the safehouse with Update #83.

If you were having screen freezing using the Inject Matrix Loot leverage option, that is now all working correctly.

The Counter-Intel Pods now show the HUD details for Heat and Head Hunters, which is pretty important info for the types of actions you can take there.

You can access the Command HQ even if there are no missions, so you can get to the build/upgrade screen. Keep mind, any time you want to jump directly to the build/upgrade screen, hold down the [R] key (or whatever you have bound) while clicking on the room in the safehouse. This jumps you straight to build/upgrade. Not well documented, but we'll work on that. Save a click, hold [R].

For token offers that have lists in a pop up like recruits and contacts, if the offering is not available it is correctly styled and darkened row.

Some old saved games showed a 3rd utility that doesn't exist. Fixed!

Custom Difficulty: Game Speed

Game Speed in your difficulty settings now correctly applies to all safehouse tasks. We've also improved the text/hover for both story and game speed to be clear that increasing the value (from 100% to 125%) makes things go faster. So, if you want shorter build times, you want to raise the value to 125%.



Lock on Level Start with T-Pose

Some players were getting games into certain states that could result in a mission being loaded with their characters in T-Pose and the game hard locked. These games will now just resume and play forward under Update #83. Apologies for the hard-lock pause, but you're back on track!

Cybernetics

We had a few issues with cybernetics, all fixed now. We've improved the implant for MatrixLink 2 and also you can now correctly upgrade any cyberware that is required for a class, such as from MatrixLink to MatrixLink 2 for the Hacker.

Also, putting mercs into the Simstream Detox was causing them to show that they had an invalid cybernetic called "Implant.Name.-1", now fixed.

File Set Minting

When you Mint a File Set, the result is always a new File. Then you can chose to Use that file to call in its special action, like creating a mission, compiling code for a Cyberdeck Program or connecting with a Contact by their V-Chip. But, this is a separate Use action because you can also chose to Sell that more expensive resulting file.

The file that is created is now marked as new with a nice yellow dot to help you find it.

Also, we've fixed issues with the Inventory back button and other parts of the Ui locking up after attempting to create a Hacking Mission from a file.

Tutorial Improvements

We've continued to make improvements to the tutorial text and how it picks when and what to offer as advice. We've improved the system never to offer advice if you're at your maximum tasks, so it won't pester you if you can't do anything. A number of prompts received additional clean-up and clarification.

Also, if you don't want the safehosue tutorial, just disable it either with a new game or through the options menu directly.

v1.6.7 - 5/13/2024