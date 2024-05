Share · View all patches · Build 14356633 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 03:09:17 UTC by Wendy

CRETE Playtest Patch Update 0.7.2 (Demo and Playtest). You need to close and open your Steam app to get the latest updates:

Toxic Eggs implemented.

Timer added to the HUD.

Gate icon added to the radar.

Core Velocitina increased dash distance.

Revive system now only uses one health slot and is faster and snappier.

Ancestor's volume now is part of the main volume settings.

Fainting pre-death time increased by 20%.

Punishing reduced in friendly fire.