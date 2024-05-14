Content Update: Drone Racing & Map Overhaul

Howdy everyone,

We're back with another update! We're really pleased with the new Side Hustle system which debuted in the Chapter 2 major update. We intend to overhaul some older content to fit this new system, but additionally, it's a great new way for us to create businesses to buy and play mini-games in for some repeatable cash.

Today we're adding another one:

Side Hustle: Drone Racing

After you've completed Beggar King's mission "New Whip", you'll have a mission sitting there from S1ONE, the proprietor of "WTF3K", or Way Too Fast 3000, Rockhaven's premier Drone Racing league. Settled atop the Palms Mall in the middle of the city, contestants launch their drones and battle for the fastest time among several racing tracks (with more to come!)

Buy your membership and you'll get to compete either alone against times set by fellow pilots, or if you bring friends you can have a head-to-head hotlap experience to see who can shave off precious seconds. Of course, like all Side Hustles, the more you play, the more rewards you'll earn including vehicle wraps, clothing, AsbestOS placeables, and more cash every time you play.

Some examples of the new unlockables from WTF3K, including a totally not creepy headset and polygonal hoodie and new car wrap...

New Mission: Towing Time

Once you purchase your membership, another mission awaits! Fellow racer BENJ1 needs energy drinks, and he's too lazy to walk outside. Using a jerry rigged drone, steal Goorana machines from the streets and bring them to the rooftop to satisfy his cravings.

Map Overhaul and in-game Compass

Destinations has had a huge overhaul to help players navigate the city much easier. Some key highlights include:

The ability to set custom waypoint markers from the Destinations application

Category filters to help find specific types of shops or locations

City Districts are now viewable

A new birdseye angle when viewing the map from afar, pulling into isometric as you zoom in on a location

Improved navigation for both Keyboard+Mouse and Controller

A slew of new icons and usability reworks to help make information more readable.

Additionally, there's a new compass present in-game to help track down friends, custom waypoints, mission markers or even hint at undiscovered locations nearby.

Oh, and we added double jump

Some walls and ledges are just annoying, we get it. Now everyone has access to a double jump to help navigate around the streets and alleys, and inevitably let you access places we never intended - but hey, that's fun.

As we move forward, Doctor Powick will offer some upgrades to make your jump even crazier..

All this and some bug fixes, performance improvements and smaller quality of life changes are going out now!

Of course, we're still working on more updates on our road to Chapter Three, and we think some of the upcoming content will be some of the most exciting yet. Spoiler alert: The reworked map is sure going to be useful soon...



-. . .-- / .. ... .-.. .- -. -..



Have a great week, and thanks for continuing to support It's Only Money!