GAMEPLAY

Attack frogs go after enemies, can be placed anywhere, and have an explosion animation

New fog event

Buffed some player skills

WEAPONS

The zappy staff now also does the Magic Staff attack on right click

BUILDINGS

The birdbath only fits 1 bot at a time

New void coffin

GRAPHICS

Made the void look a little better

New fog skybox

AUDIO

The Gator has custom sounds

FIXED BUGS

Fixed the Magic Staff not flinging some enemies

Fixed ai stuck in the swamp house