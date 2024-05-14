 Skip to content

Bring The Chickens Home update for 14 May 2024

Hotfix 0.10.1

Last edited 14 May 2024 – 02:09:17 UTC

A bug was reported when playing a map for longer than 1 hour. The counter will reset as well as the score. This bug is now fixed! New times surviving for longer than 1 hour will now show up in the leaderboard as well as in your 'Best time'. Unfortunately previous times recorded (prior to this update) exceeding 1 hour will not appear.

