A bug was reported when playing a map for longer than 1 hour. The counter will reset as well as the score. This bug is now fixed! New times surviving for longer than 1 hour will now show up in the leaderboard as well as in your 'Best time'. Unfortunately previous times recorded (prior to this update) exceeding 1 hour will not appear.
Bring The Chickens Home update for 14 May 2024
Hotfix 0.10.1
