It is now possible to transfer fuel automatically when docked:

A docking port has a new setting for fuel transfer: None, Refill or Push Fuel.

Character movement has been improved, the lag when stopping moving forward has been fixed.

An help section for hovercraft and hydrogen production has been added.

#5619 Item get stuck in hand

#5529 Stopping walking feels laggy