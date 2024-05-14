 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ruindog update for 14 May 2024

Version 1.0.05 Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 14356106 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 02:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the issue that characters are not unlocked when completing maps above difficulty 1 (need to complete the corresponding map again).
  2. Fixed the issue that difficulty 1 "Red Quarry" cannot be unlocked (need to complete "Broken Ruins" again).
  3. Fixed the issue where you couldn't leave the map after the "Red Quarry" timeline ended.
  4. Tried to fix the terrain to prevent characters or monsters from falling into gaps in the map.
  5. When entering the game for the first time, the system will default to 1080p or 2k display resolution to resolve an issue that caused the screen to stutter in some cases.
  6. Allow the pause menu to be called out at the end of the game process but before entering the settlement, to prevent the game from being completely unable to exit the problem.
  7. Fixed the anomaly of the cloud archive function.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2641761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link