- Fixed the issue that characters are not unlocked when completing maps above difficulty 1 (need to complete the corresponding map again).
- Fixed the issue that difficulty 1 "Red Quarry" cannot be unlocked (need to complete "Broken Ruins" again).
- Fixed the issue where you couldn't leave the map after the "Red Quarry" timeline ended.
- Tried to fix the terrain to prevent characters or monsters from falling into gaps in the map.
- When entering the game for the first time, the system will default to 1080p or 2k display resolution to resolve an issue that caused the screen to stutter in some cases.
- Allow the pause menu to be called out at the end of the game process but before entering the settlement, to prevent the game from being completely unable to exit the problem.
- Fixed the anomaly of the cloud archive function.
Ruindog update for 14 May 2024
Version 1.0.05 Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update