Classic Marathon update for 14 May 2024

Classic Marathon Patch (Aleph One 1.8.1)

Classic Marathon Patch (Aleph One 1.8.1)
14 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have updated Classic Marathon with a few fixes:

  • Fix a crash with some older Marathon net maps like Villa Banzai and Rancid Cafe
  • Don't disable achievements when accidentally activating the console, or just entering gibberish. Only executing a genuine Lua command on the console will disable achievements
  • Print a message to the screen when achievements have been disabled
  • Fix issue with loading games saved with achievements disabled
  • Fix an issue with the default and basic HUDs displaying error messages in net games with a kill limit
  • Allow passing args to Classic Marathon to assist debugging, for instance: adding -g will force Classic Marathon to use the software renderer, which works around the green lines some broken OpenGL drivers show over top of the game

Changed files in this update

