Classic Marathon Patch (Aleph One 1.8.1)

We have updated Classic Marathon with a few fixes:
- Fix a crash with some older Marathon net maps like Villa Banzai and Rancid Cafe
- Don't disable achievements when accidentally activating the console, or just entering gibberish. Only executing a genuine Lua command on the console will disable achievements
- Print a message to the screen when achievements have been disabled
- Fix issue with loading games saved with achievements disabled
- Fix an issue with the default and basic HUDs displaying error messages in net games with a kill limit
- Allow passing args to Classic Marathon to assist debugging, for instance: adding -g will force Classic Marathon to use the software renderer, which works around the green lines some broken OpenGL drivers show over top of the game
Changed files in this update