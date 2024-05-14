Hello everyone, we've got another patch for you with some nice fixes to smooth out your play experience.
Let's get right to it. In this patch (version: 240513.16):
Additions
- Chunk XL Shelf - Added a new spot on the shelf for an item.
- Vintage shops - More items will now appear in the store.
- Placement variability - We've been slowly enabling more items to have some wiggle room when you place them. We've opened this up more. You have greater control over pots, sculptures and most everything now.
Fixes
- Storage Unit, item placement - Some types of items (like shelving) where being placed too low in the apartment when being popped out of storage. They are now higher in the apartment and easily accessible.
- Storage Unit display - Fixed a weird, and embarrassing, clipping bug where stored items would show outside the storage pop-up if you had stored over a certain number of items.
- Mobile not visible after purchase - The mobile (and a couple other items we discovered along the way) were being placed too low in the apartment after purchase and could not be found. Like the shelving, these will appear higher and easily accessible. Any you may have purchased already and lost track of will now be accessible; enjoy your 5 mobiles ;)
- Tables on walls - You can no long mount tables on the walls, sorry.
Changed files in this update