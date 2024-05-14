Share · View all patches · Build 14355939 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 01:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, we've got another patch for you with some nice fixes to smooth out your play experience.

Let's get right to it. In this patch (version: 240513.16):

Additions

Chunk XL Shelf - Added a new spot on the shelf for an item.

Added a new spot on the shelf for an item. Vintage shops - More items will now appear in the store.

More items will now appear in the store. Placement variability - We've been slowly enabling more items to have some wiggle room when you place them. We've opened this up more. You have greater control over pots, sculptures and most everything now.

Fixes