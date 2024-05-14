Controller Hotfix (version 2.0.1)

Howdy fellow presidents, we got several reports that controllers weren't working on Windows anymore, this hotfix fixes these issues!

This hotfix is for Windows only, since macOS seemed to be working as intended.

If you encounter bugs like this and want to help us improve EYKO, then be sure to let us know either here on Steam or through our support email at: support@exceptionullgames.com

Note: if you're trying to play using a Switch Pro controller on Windows, then you'll need make sure that under your Steam Settings, in the Controller section, under External Gamepad Settings, that you have "Enable Steam Input for Switch Pro controllers" toggled to On.

Thank you for your support, from all of us at ExceptioNULL Games!