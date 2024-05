Share · View all patches · Build 14355828 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 03:09:02 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Saviors!

We would like to announce the details of our weekly maintenance. Make sure to check below for the maintenance schedule and patch notes.

[KST] 10:00 to 12:00 (May 14, 2024)

[EST] 20:00 to 22:00 (May 13, 2024)

[CET] 03:00 to 04:00 (May 14, 2024)

[SGT] 09:00 to 11:00 (May 14, 2024)

[BRT] 22:00 to 00:00 (May 13~14, 2024)

Click here for the full patch note.