RPG Architect update for 14 May 2024

Bug Fixes and Feature Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 14355799 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 01:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added variable playback for music.
  • Fixed an issue with overridden rotation.

